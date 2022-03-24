Protecting Ukrainian child refugees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nearly half of the 3.6 million refugees fleeing Ukraine are children. Now, UNICEF is calling for strengthened measures to protect the youngest and most vulnerable victims of the war. James Elder weighs in on the concerns of human trafficking.
March 24, 2022
