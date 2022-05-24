IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy urges tougher sanctions on Russia

    05:09

  • The Last Thing: Our sacred duty

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Primary day preview

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    OK passes nation’s strictest abortion bill

    05:31

  • The Last Thing: Strangers helping strangers

    03:09

  • New documentary shares legacy of George Carlin

    07:08

  • Capitol tours given on eve of 1/6 riot

    02:30

  • Violence linked to white supremacy rises

    05:54

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

  • The Last Thing: Advice from Dr. Swift

    03:23

  • Community mourns Buffalo massacre victims

    04:22

  • Primary election races to watch

    06:32

  • Buffalo mass shooting aftermath

    04:00

  • The story behind the GameStop stock surge

    07:47

  • Elon Musk says the Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold”

    07:04

  • The Last Thing: “Life is for service”

    02:37

  • Political fallout of 1/6 subpoenas

    05:56

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 5 GOP lawmakers

    04:02

  • Airbnb CEO on the future of work

    06:38

  • Senate fails to pass abortion rights bill

    03:43

11th Hour

Primary day preview

04:35

As voters head to the polls in four states today, the spotlight will be on Georgia where endorsements are pitting Trump versus Pence in the GOP race for governor. Meantime, the fight over votes in Pennsylvania’s too-close-to-call Senate GOP primary is now headed to the courts.May 24, 2022

  • Zelenskyy urges tougher sanctions on Russia

    05:09

  • The Last Thing: Our sacred duty

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Primary day preview

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    OK passes nation’s strictest abortion bill

    05:31

  • The Last Thing: Strangers helping strangers

    03:09

  • New documentary shares legacy of George Carlin

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All