IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in

    05:41

  • Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

    10:57

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

  • Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

    07:42

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains

    11:27

  • Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6 

    08:25

  • January 6, 2021: The day as it happened

    05:56

  • Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)

    09:19

  • Pelosi leads moment of silence to reflect on 'violent insurrection' of January 6

    05:11

  • Schumer reflects on Jan. 6: 'An insurrection, call it what it is'

    02:22

  • Biden didn't mention Trump by name in January 6 speech to avoid a 'political battle'

    01:14

  • Biden slams Trump as 'defeated former president' who spread election lies

    04:24

  • 'Democracy was attacked': Biden reflects on the events of January 6

    04:31

  • Harris: January 6 showed the fragility and strength of our democracy

    03:09

  • Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

    07:10

  • Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions

    04:27

  • McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

    04:54

11th Hour

Preserving the future of our democracy

07:07

Can the lessons learned from the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol be used to strengthen our democracy going forward? Joanne Freeman and Jonathan Greenblatt weigh in.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in

    05:41

  • Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

    10:57

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

  • Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

    07:42

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains

    11:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All