IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

    05:35

  • The Last Thing: Love beats hate

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Pres. Biden’s high stakes trip to Saudi Arabia

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

    02:37

  • America’s decades-long opioid crisis

    06:13

  • Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

    08:29

  • The Last Thing: Elon Musk’s missed opportunity

    01:54

  • Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

    02:57

  • One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

    06:29

  • The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

    02:19

  • Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

    07:08

  • 1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

    06:09

  • Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39

  • The Last Thing: The race to save the sequoias

    02:08

  • Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    06:53

  • Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

    03:28

  • The Last Thing: Dolphins take Manhattan

    02:04

  • The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care

    04:54

  • Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal

    07:04

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

11th Hour

Pres. Biden’s high stakes trip to Saudi Arabia

05:53

After once promising to make Saudi Arabia “a pariah,” President Biden is now set to meet with the country’s leaders. Ben Rhodes tells us why he thinks the presidential visit was “sadly inevitable.”July 15, 2022

  • More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

    05:35

  • The Last Thing: Love beats hate

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Pres. Biden’s high stakes trip to Saudi Arabia

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

    02:37

  • America’s decades-long opioid crisis

    06:13

  • Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

    08:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All