IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: The Senate’s New Clothes

    02:54

  • Impact of the migrant crisis on the 2024 election

    09:18
  • Now Playing

    Pres. Biden delivers message of unity at U.N. General Assembly

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?

    02:02

  • Growing concerns about hospice fraud

    07:13

  • Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court

    01:47

  • One-on-one with Spencer Glendon

    07:42

  • Friday Nightcap: Summer of strikes

    10:13

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    08:33

  • One-on-one with Arthur Brooks

    11:47

  • Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

    02:37

  • Tech titans talk A.I. on Capitol Hill

    05:19

  • Child poverty skyrockets a year after record low

    05:57

  • The Last Thing: All charged up

    00:58

  • One-on-one with Marc Benioff

    08:35

  • Judge expected to set Georgia election trial date soon

    02:50

  • The Last Thing: Rebuilding Ground Zero

    04:29

  • Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin

    06:15

  • Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later

    03:27

  • Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally

    08:00

11th Hour

Pres. Biden delivers message of unity at U.N. General Assembly

03:29

President Biden urged world leaders and U.S. lawmakers to stand firm in support of Ukraine as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly. Hours later, President Zelenskyy gave his own speech, warning Russian aggression could soon reach beyond Ukraine’s borders. Sept. 20, 2023

  • The Last Thing: The Senate’s New Clothes

    02:54

  • Impact of the migrant crisis on the 2024 election

    09:18
  • Now Playing

    Pres. Biden delivers message of unity at U.N. General Assembly

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?

    02:02

  • Growing concerns about hospice fraud

    07:13

  • Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court

    01:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All