    Preparations underway for possible Trump indictment

11th Hour

Preparations underway for possible Trump indictment

02:29

Law enforcement is preparing for a potential indictment against former President Trump as early as next week in the hush money case. It comes as a federal judge rules Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran must testify in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.March 18, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

