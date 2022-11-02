IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Polling young voters

11th Hour

Polling young voters

The Harvard Youth Poll found 40% of 18- to 29-year-olds say they will “definitely” vote in the midterms. With one week until election day, John Della Volpe joins to explain to us what it all means. Nov. 2, 2022

Play All