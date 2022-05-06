IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Political fallout of draft SCOTUS opinion

03:43

The Senate is expected to vote on an abortion protections bill next week after a draft opinion suggested the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v Wade. It comes as the White House weighs its next steps to protect abortion rights, although options are reportedly limited. Plus, Chief Justice John Roberts speaks publicly about the leak for the first time.May 6, 2022

