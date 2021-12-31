Political division spills into 2022

Democrats have a lot on the line heading into the New Year – from passing Build Back Better to voting rights and the filibuster. Don Calloway and Tim Miller discuss what it could mean if Democrats lose either chamber. Dec. 31, 2021
