Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine

As Ukraine pleads for more air support, Poland offers to deploy all of its MIG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany. However, the Pentagon rejected the offer. Meantime, the U.N. confirms the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has surpassed the 2 million mark. Plus, President Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after addressing the British Parliament with words echoing British PM Winston Churchill during WWII.March 9, 2022