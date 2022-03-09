Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As Ukraine pleads for more air support, Poland offers to deploy all of its MIG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany. However, the Pentagon rejected the offer. Meantime, the U.N. confirms the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has surpassed the 2 million mark. Plus, President Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after addressing the British Parliament with words echoing British PM Winston Churchill during WWII.March 9, 2022

