As Ukraine pleads for more air support, Poland offers to deploy all of its MIG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany. However, the Pentagon rejected the offer. Meantime, the U.N. confirms the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has surpassed the 2 million mark. Plus, President Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after addressing the British Parliament with words echoing British PM Winston Churchill during WWII.March 9, 2022
‘Really grim’: Russian attacks ‘pulverizing’ quiet Ukrainian town
02:12
As war drags on, Russia expert says ‘Putin needs to watch his back’
05:08
Putin will try to use ‘unexpected, unconventional’ means to seize Ukraine
04:01
Now Playing
Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine
02:39
UP NEXT
“Time is calculated in human lives lost”: Ukrainian MP on delays in aircraft assistance
10:59
Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’