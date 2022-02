Marc Short, who was with former Vice President Pence the day of the insurrection, quietly testified before the Jan. 6th committee. Meantime, the U.S. and Russia exchange harsh words over Ukraine at a U.N. Security Council meeting. Plus, the FDA gives full approval to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. And Capitol Hill stays busy as lawmakers look to avert a possible government shutdown and confirm a new Supreme Court justice. Feb. 1, 2022