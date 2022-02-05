Pence breaks with Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence said “Trump is wrong” for claiming he could have overturned the 2020 election on Jan. 6th. It comes as the Republican Party censures Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for investigating the Capitol riot, calling the probe an attack on “legitimate political discourse.” Meantime, President Biden touts a surprisingly strong January jobs report as the U.S. weathered the omicron surge. Plus, Russia and China strengthen ties at the opening day of the Winter Olympics as Russia continues to add more troops to the Ukrainian border. Feb. 5, 2022