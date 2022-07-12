IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

    02:52

  • New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack

    09:12
  • Now Playing

    Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    06:53

  • Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

    03:28

  • Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon

    06:52

  • Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says

    08:25

  • Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

    10:06

  • Steve Bannon’s legal strategy eviscerated ahead of contempt trial

    05:36

  • MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot. 

    05:05

  • Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

    08:19

  • Proud Boys to Take Center Stage

    17:05

  • What to expect from Jan. 6 hearing #7

    10:00

  • Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists

    06:05

  • Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

    08:01

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

    01:50

  • Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

    04:28

  • Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

    08:05

  • Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general

    06:22

  • Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.

    06:09

11th Hour

Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

05:39

The filmmaker behind the three-part docuseries “Unprecedented” shares what he witnessed during Trump’s final months in office. Alex Holder dives into his rare access to the Trump family.July 12, 2022

  • Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

    02:52

  • New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack

    09:12
  • Now Playing

    Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    06:53

  • Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

    03:28

  • Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon

    06:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All