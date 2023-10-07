IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Part 1: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics

    12:59
11th Hour

Part 1: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics

12:59

Stephanie Ruhle is joined by Dr. Jack Turban, Chris Mosier, and Katie Barnes as she hosts a panel talking about the ongoing political debate around gender and sports, and how transgender youth have been affected. Oct. 7, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

