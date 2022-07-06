Parade shooting suspect charged with murder

The Highland Park parade shooting suspect faces seven first-degree murder charges, with the possibility of dozens of additional charges. It comes after a gunman fired over 70 rounds into a crowd at a July 4th parade outside of Chicago. Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were hurt. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee announces its next public hearing. And a Georgia grand jury subpoenas Sen. Graham, Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s legal team in an election probe.July 6, 2022