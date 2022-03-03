IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

One week since Ukraine invasion

02:05

At least one million refugees have fled Ukraine as it marks one week since Russia’s invasion. It comes as the U.S. announces it is delivering hundreds of stinger anti-aircraft missiles this week. Meantime, the Justice Dept. announces a special task force to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs. And in a historic vote, the U.N. overwhelmingly decided to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.March 3, 2022

