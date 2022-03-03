At least one million refugees have fled Ukraine as it marks one week since Russia’s invasion. It comes as the U.S. announces it is delivering hundreds of stinger anti-aircraft missiles this week. Meantime, the Justice Dept. announces a special task force to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs. And in a historic vote, the U.N. overwhelmingly decided to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.March 3, 2022
Biden open to banning Russian oil and gas
07:26
DOJ task force to target Russian billionaires’ yachts and assets
05:35
Now Playing
One week since Ukraine invasion
02:05
UP NEXT
Remnick on Ukraine invasion: This may be the end of the Putin era
08:38
Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin’s assets
08:09
Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is “impossible”