11th Hour

One-on-one with Tim Ryan

07:53

Trump mocked GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance as he campaigned for him at an Ohio rally over the weekend. His opponent, Democrat Tim Ryan weighs in on the tight race.Sept. 20, 2022

