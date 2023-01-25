IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe

    02:45

  • The Last Thing: “You do you”

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One with Philip Bump

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    America's numbness to gun violence

    07:24

  • Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested

    06:50

  • 18 people dead in separate California shootings

    05:58

  • First “March for Life” since Roe overturned

    02:48

  • The Last Thing: Rematch & recovery

    02:13

  • Biden marks two years in office

    06:26

  • The Last Thing: Remembering a Rock legend

    02:33

  • New twists in George Santos saga

    07:45

  • U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle

    01:32

  • The Last Thing: Those who serve

    02:41

  • McCarthy holdouts get spots on key committees

    08:15

  • U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow

    03:14

  • One-on-One with Michael Schmidt

    06:46

  • McCarthy defectors get top committee assignments

    03:03

  • The Last Thing: The Embrace

    02:14

  • One-on-One with John Hendrickson

    10:21

  • New push for voting rights protections

    02:16

11th Hour

One-on-One with Philip Bump

06:20

The future of Social Security and Medicare are in the spotlight as Republicans take aim at the bread and butter programs baby boomers rely on. Philip Bump weighs in on the post-war generation and its grip on politics.Jan. 25, 2023

  • DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe

    02:45

  • The Last Thing: “You do you”

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One with Philip Bump

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    America's numbness to gun violence

    07:24

  • Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested

    06:50

  • 18 people dead in separate California shootings

    05:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All