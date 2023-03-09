IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: International Women’s Day

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One with Michelle Yeoh

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    House GOP to investigate Jan. 6th committee

    01:47

  • The Last Thing: The unlikely fiddler

    02:03

  • Four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico

    06:11

  • New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit

    01:15

  • The Last Thing: The march continues

    02:18

  • New lawsuit takes on TX abortion ban

    09:20

  • Trump vs. DeSantis showdown takes shape

    03:47

  • Friday Nightcap: Winners & losers of the week

    06:28

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP vs. Dem messaging

    13:50

  • The Last Thing: A look back

    04:07

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder

    07:09

  • Justice Dept. says Trump can face civil suits over 1/6

    03:06

  • How conspiracy theories gained traction

    04:17

  • Report: FBI fought with DOJ over Trump search

    04:13

  • Kate Bedingfield on working with President Biden | One-on-One extended interview

    16:28

  • The Last Thing: There goes my (BBQ) hero

    01:09

  • One-on-One with Kate Bedingfield

    07:27

11th Hour

One-on-One with Michelle Yeoh

07:30

Actress Michell Yeoh opens up about why an Oscar nod for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is not just about her, plus the changes she’s seeing in Hollywood, and why older women can be action heroes just like the guys.March 9, 2023

  • The Last Thing: International Women’s Day

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One with Michelle Yeoh

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    House GOP to investigate Jan. 6th committee

    01:47

  • The Last Thing: The unlikely fiddler

    02:03

  • Four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico

    06:11

  • New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit

    01:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All