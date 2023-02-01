IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Sparking joy

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One with Max Rose

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    Video released of Trump deposition in NY fraud case

    03:39

  • The Last Thing: My three sons

    00:55

  • Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

    02:31

  • Two more Memphis officers 'relieved of duty'

    07:43

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Tyre Nichols

    02:23

  • Culture of policing in America

    06:01

  • Videos released in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

    08:12

  • The Last Thing: Love thy neighbor

    01:43

  • Five ex-officers charged in Memphis police killing

    10:07

  • U.S. economy grows amid recession fears

    02:41

  • The Last Thing: Keeping the door open

    01:23

  • Ex-Proud Boy testifies against group’s leaders

    05:20

  • Meta to reinstate Trump's Facebook account

    09:08

  • U.S. to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:32

  • DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe

    02:45

  • The Last Thing: “You do you”

    02:40

  • One-on-One with Philip Bump

    06:20

  • America's numbness to gun violence

    07:24

11th Hour

One-on-One with Max Rose

07:04

Rep. George Santos has recused himself from his House committee assignments. It comes as a new poll shows nearly 80 percent of voters in his New York district want him to resign. Former New York Congressman Max Rose weighs in on the Santos scandal and what's next for New York politics.Feb. 1, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Sparking joy

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One with Max Rose

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    Video released of Trump deposition in NY fraud case

    03:39

  • The Last Thing: My three sons

    00:55

  • Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

    02:31

  • Two more Memphis officers 'relieved of duty'

    07:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All