11th Hour

One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

06:29

The cult-like devotion to Trump swept through Washington and pressured Republicans into keeping him in power. Mark Leibovich writes about the unwavering loyalty to the former President in his new book “Thank You for Your Servitude.”July 13, 2022

