11th Hour

One-on-one with Jason Kander

07:13

An Afghanistan war vet turned rising star in the Democratic party stepped out of the political spotlight to seek help for PTSD. In his new memoir, Jason Kander opens up about his personal struggles and what’s next.July 6, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

