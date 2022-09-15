IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th cmte. gets trove of new evidence

    02:04

  • The Last Thing: Where are the lawyers?

    03:51

  • One-on-one with Andy Borowitz

    07:14

  • Report: DOJ takes steps not to rush Trump investigations

    01:46

  • The Last Thing: Don’t ever give up on you

    02:09

  • DOJ issues 40 subpoenas in one week in Jan. 6 probe

    02:43

  • Renewed push for Congressional stock trading ban

    07:35

  • The Last Thing: Have you met the Queen?

    02:51

  • Future of the Monarchy

    06:36

  • Special master candidates submitted

    02:40

  • DOJ plans to appeal special master ruling

    06:49

  • Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

    06:48

  • Rep. Plaskett on holding Trump accountable

    06:56

  • One-on-One with Max Fisher

    05:29

  • The Last Thing: Return to decency

    03:38

  • Trump intensifies violent rhetoric amid reports of nuclear secrets at FL estate

    07:26

  • The Last Thing: “Don’t Worry Darling”

    03:07

  • Report: Foreign country’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago

    03:15

  • Michael Beschloss on resisting threats to democracy

    06:45

  • Judge Unseals Mar-a-Lago Search Inventory

    03:25

11th Hour

One-on-one with David Enrich

06:17

Former Pres. Trump is having trouble finding top-notch lawyers to represent him as he faces multiple investigations. Author David Enrich explains why and talks about his new book, “Servants of the Damned."Sept. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th cmte. gets trove of new evidence

    02:04

  • The Last Thing: Where are the lawyers?

    03:51

  • One-on-one with Andy Borowitz

    07:14

  • Report: DOJ takes steps not to rush Trump investigations

    01:46

  • The Last Thing: Don’t ever give up on you

    02:09

  • DOJ issues 40 subpoenas in one week in Jan. 6 probe

    02:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All