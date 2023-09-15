IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    One-on-one with Arthur Brooks

    11:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

    02:37

  • Tech titans talk A.I. on Capitol Hill

    05:19

  • Child poverty skyrockets a year after record low

    05:57

  • The Last Thing: All charged up

    00:58

  • One-on-one with Marc Benioff

    08:35

  • Judge expected to set Georgia election trial date soon

    02:50

  • The Last Thing: Rebuilding Ground Zero

    04:29

  • Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin

    06:15

  • Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later

    03:27

  • Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally

    08:00

  • Special grand jury report on Georgia election case unsealed

    02:21

  • The Last Thing: Press forward

    03:09

  • Family Youtuber charged with felony child abuse

    06:10

  • Trump eyes federal court for Georgia charges

    01:54

  • The Last Thing: Representation Matters

    02:47

  • Child care crisis looms as federal funding dries up

    06:08

  • First major hearing in Georgia election case

    03:42

  • The Last Thing: Mission complete

    02:58

  • Burning Man exodus begins after muddy weekend

    07:08

11th Hour

One-on-one with Arthur Brooks

11:47

A Harvard professor teamed up with TV icon Oprah Winfrey to help people find true happiness in life. Arthur Brooks sits down one-on-one with Stephanie Ruhle to talk about his new book, “Build the Life You Want.”Sept. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    One-on-one with Arthur Brooks

    11:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

    02:37

  • Tech titans talk A.I. on Capitol Hill

    05:19

  • Child poverty skyrockets a year after record low

    05:57

  • The Last Thing: All charged up

    00:58

  • One-on-one with Marc Benioff

    08:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All