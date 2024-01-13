- Now Playing
One-on-one: Capt. Sully marks 15 years since ‘Miracle on the Hudson’06:17
- UP NEXT
‘They were having a kid’s table argument’: The GOP race ahead of Iowa caucuses08:22
‘They’re attempting to argue no harm no foul’: Clues of Trump’s defense in classified docs case09:10
'What is Disney standing for?': Aaron Rodgers back on Pat McAfee show06:41
'We've never seen anything like this': Trump's courtroom speech10:45
'Part of the American dream': The conversation behind paying college athletes04:40
'Absolute terror': the dangers of 'swatting' calls on victims05:40
'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court10:23
'We're going to see a lot more deepfake pornography unleashed': The impact of A.I. on women05:00
‘Trump should expect to lose almost unanimously’: Trump heads to court one week from Iowa Caucuses04:52
'You have a competent guy...and then you have a monster': 2024 campaigns ramp up04:29
‘What really brings happiness is progress’: Arthur Brooks on how to get happier in the new year08:58
‘They did the work, they have the signatures’: Why Steph made Florida Abortion Right Activists her first MVP of 202405:59
‘Are we a nation of laws?’: SCOTUS to decide whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot07:37
'The future of DEI is at risk here': DEI under attack after Harvard president’s resignation05:21
'Their effort is doomed': The truth about No Labels05:57
'The way to Trump's heart is to pay towards his business': Trump raked in money from foreign nations13:05
"This is an election about whether we will continue to be a democracy": Contrasting campaign messaging from Biden and Trump on as 2024 gets underway12:10
Controversy continues after the resignation of Harvard’s President Claudine Gay05:16
Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage07:03
- Now Playing
One-on-one: Capt. Sully marks 15 years since ‘Miracle on the Hudson’06:17
- UP NEXT
‘They were having a kid’s table argument’: The GOP race ahead of Iowa caucuses08:22
‘They’re attempting to argue no harm no foul’: Clues of Trump’s defense in classified docs case09:10
'What is Disney standing for?': Aaron Rodgers back on Pat McAfee show06:41
'We've never seen anything like this': Trump's courtroom speech10:45
'Part of the American dream': The conversation behind paying college athletes04:40
Play All