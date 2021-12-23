IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Game changer: New Covid treatment pill could be key to ending pandemic

    03:33
    Omicron variant now present in all 50 states

    05:22
    FDA approves Pfizer Covid pill as omicron surges

    03:19

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn on breakthrough Covid diagnosis: 'I feel great'

    07:30

  • Doctor asks if vaccinated ICU patients should receive preference as Omicron rages

    09:19

  • New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

    07:08

  • 'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients

    05:28

  • Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are ‘very vulnerable’

    07:19

  • Most Americans don't trust social media platforms with personal info: poll

    03:31

  • 'We are really concerned about staff morale,' says doctor amid infection surge

    05:16

  • NYC official: Treatments our hospitals have in stock 'completely ineffective against omicron'

    04:46

  • Why evangelicals need to admit failures and also hold onto hope

    10:17

  • De Blasio: We need to stay open and avoid shutdowns

    10:47

  • Biden praises Trump administration's efforts on Covid vaccines

    07:22

  • Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as cases surge

    11:11

  • Hospitals' concern: Volume of Omicron cases could counter lower hospitalization rate

    03:47

  • Biden unveils Covid battle plan

    05:22

  • U.S. Surgeon General decries Fox News commentator urging conservatives to ‘ambush’ Dr. Fauci

    10:09

  • Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

    05:59

  • Biden: Millions of masks, ventilators stockpiled for states in need

    02:58

11th Hour

Omicron variant now present in all 50 states

05:22

Less than a month after entering the U.S., Omicron becomes the dominant strain. It comes as the FDA approves the first at-home pill to treat Covid. Meanwhile, the Jan. 6th committee is hoping to mine for information from yet another House lawmaker.Dec. 23, 2021

  • Now Playing

