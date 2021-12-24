Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
While the airline industry scrambles for more flight crews, hospitals struggle with their own staffing issues. It comes as the CDC shortens the Covid isolation time for health care workers. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee has asked the Supreme Court to move quickly on an appeal from former President Trump to block White House records from them.
Dec. 24, 2021
