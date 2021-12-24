IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

    McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP

  • Omicron variant now present in all 50 states

  • Democrats huddle to plot path forward for Biden’s agenda

  • Biden unveils Covid battle plan

  • January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

  • Omicron becomes the dominant Covid strain in the U.S.

  • McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee

  • New York reports record 20,000+ Covid cases

  • Democrats frustrated over Build Back Better delay

  • Covid cases rising as Omicron spreads across U.S.

  • CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly

  • Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Omicron is like a fast-moving freight train

  • House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths, 50 million cases

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt

  • Until we meet again

  • The state of American democracy

11th Hour

Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

While the airline industry scrambles for more flight crews, hospitals struggle with their own staffing issues. It comes as the CDC shortens the Covid isolation time for health care workers. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee has asked the Supreme Court to move quickly on an appeal from former President Trump to block White House records from them. Dec. 24, 2021

