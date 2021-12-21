Omicron becomes the dominant Covid strain in the U.S.
President Biden is expected to address the nation Tuesday as Covid cases soar ahead of the holidays. The White House revealed the President tested negative after coming in contact with a staff member who contracted the virus. And Democrats scramble to salvage Biden’s agenda after Senator Joe Manchin revealed he would not vote for the Build Back Better bill.Dec. 21, 2021
