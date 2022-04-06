Ahead of the Supreme Court’s reconsideration of the landmark case Roe v. Wade, another Republican-led state is cutting off abortion access. Oklahoma lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a near-total ban on abortion. April 6, 2022
OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill
