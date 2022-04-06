IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP

    02:31

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal

    06:15

  • The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’

    11:46

  • Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    07:23

  • Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA

    09:54

  • Obama praises Biden for efforts to improve the Affordable Care Act

    02:28

  • ’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters

    06:33

  • Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election

    01:31

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'

    01:30

  • 'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings

    02:54

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

  • Ivanka Trump expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:36

  • Murray: GOP ‘manufactured objections’ to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

    03:12

  • Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.

    07:14

  • Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss

    09:49

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Trump endorses Palin run

    08:05

  • Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'

    06:56

  • Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'

    01:30

11th Hour

OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill

01:40

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s reconsideration of the landmark case Roe v. Wade, another Republican-led state is cutting off abortion access. Oklahoma lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a near-total ban on abortion. April 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP

    02:31

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal

    06:15

  • The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’

    11:46

  • Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    07:23

  • Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA

    09:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All