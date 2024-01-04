Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage

- Now Playing
Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage07:03
- UP NEXT
How the idea of 'freedom' plays into messaging around abortion rights08:34
‘The risks of being pregnant in the United States’ - Recapping attacks on reproductive freedom in 202307:02
Woman faces potential prosecution after dangerous pregnancy ends in miscarriage06:44
The most impactful milestones for women in 202307:58
The year that shook the Nation: Symone reveals why 2023 was a year of reckoning04:56
VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'07:00
Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'07:36
Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights06:29
The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present13:29
'Incredibly dishonest': Report blows the lid off Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights05:04
‘Mission has never been more critical’: Real consequences of anti-abortion laws06:30
Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak09:44
Inside the 'complicated enterprise' behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade06:48
Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed06:58
SCOTUS to decide on access to abortion pill mifepristone. Understanding how the pill works05:35
Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’05:19
Supreme Court takes abortion pill case, opens door to further encroaching reproductive rights05:56
U.S. Supreme Court to take on abortion pill battle08:24
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: ‘2024 will be critical for restoring our rights and freedoms’05:49
