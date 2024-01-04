Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage

A grand jury in Ohio is weighing whether to indict a woman who had a miscarriage. She was two weeks pregnant when she miscarried at home, after a doctor told her the fetus was no longer viable. Now she’s facing criminal charges for abuse of a corpse and up to a year in prison. Dr. Kavita Patel joins to discuss what this case means in a post Roe v. Wade world.Jan. 4, 2024