IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ohio special election may determine future of abortion

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is not a partisan issue’: Activist on Ohioans uniting against GOP to preserve abortion access

    05:39

  • Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    08:00

  • Dems move to protect abortion access in Ohio

    04:10

  • 'Betrayal:' North Carolina lawmaker who switched parties was courted by GOP before election

    07:50

  • Ohio abortion rights measure makes the November ballot

    03:09

  • How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

    02:03

  • Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas

    03:16

  • Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records

    11:48

  • GOP lawmakers defend restricting abortion access for women in the military

    10:25

  • Shuttering abortion clinics worsens maternal mortality rates

    08:36

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

    06:58

  • Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

    08:52

  • GOP candidates court anti-abortion crowd; count on mass amnesia for general election

    07:35

  • Pro-choice supporter who publicly called out Iowa GOP for proposed abortion ban slams bill passage

    10:02

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville’s 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts ‘readiness’

    06:07

  • Mika: Republicans need to get real on abortion bans

    06:46

  • Top general warns military will lose talent because of Sen. Tuberville's block on promotions

    08:02

  • Abortion complicates 2024 outlook as Republicans gear up for Iowa and primary season

    04:24

  • ‘It’s not democratic’: Author slams Iowa legislature special session for new abortion restrictions

    10:59

11th Hour

Ohio special election may determine future of abortion

06:23

In a high-stakes election on Tuesday, Ohio voters will decide whether to make its constitution harder to change. And it could end up determining the future of abortion in the state. Ohio State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney breaks it down.Aug. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ohio special election may determine future of abortion

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is not a partisan issue’: Activist on Ohioans uniting against GOP to preserve abortion access

    05:39

  • Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    08:00

  • Dems move to protect abortion access in Ohio

    04:10

  • 'Betrayal:' North Carolina lawmaker who switched parties was courted by GOP before election

    07:50

  • Ohio abortion rights measure makes the November ballot

    03:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All