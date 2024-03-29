IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Obama 'scolded' protesters, comes to Biden's defense on Gaza
March 29, 202407:50
    Obama 'scolded' protesters, comes to Biden's defense on Gaza

Obama 'scolded' protesters, comes to Biden's defense on Gaza

07:50

President Joe Biden, with an assist from former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, raked in $25 million during a campaign fundraiser in NYC. But when protesters interrupted the proceedings, Obama came to Biden's defense. White House Correspondent Mike Memoli joins The Eleventh Hour to discuss.March 29, 2024

    Obama 'scolded' protesters, comes to Biden's defense on Gaza

