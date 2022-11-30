IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Oath Keepers leader guilty of seditious conspiracy

04:07

In the most serious January 6th verdict yet, a federal jury found Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and his top lieutenant guilty of seditious conspiracy. Meantime, the House committee investigating the Capitol attack is hearing from more key witnesses. Plus, Mark Meadows is ordered to testify in the Georgia election probe.Nov. 30, 2022

