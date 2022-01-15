IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates

    05:13

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Trump picks public fight with McConnell

    06:03

  • Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

    07:46

  • U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases

    06:33

  • Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

    06:23

  • Schools struggle with omicron spread

    03:37

  • Voting rights take center stage this week

    03:11

  • Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

    06:50

  • SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23

  • Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

  • McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases

    06:40

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12

  • Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12

  • Political division spills into 2022

    05:48

11th Hour

Oath Keepers founder in court

04:05

The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers will remain in custody through next week after facing a judge for the first time on seditious conspiracy charges. Meantime, President Biden highlighted his bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed last year, as his other priorities like voting rights stall. It comes as Biden holds his first formal press conference of 2022 at the White House next week. Plus, Americans will be able to order free rapid Covid tests through a new government website starting Wednesday. And a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain across the U.S. over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.Jan. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates

    05:13

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Trump picks public fight with McConnell

    06:03

  • Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

    07:46

  • U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All