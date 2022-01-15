Oath Keepers founder in court

The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers will remain in custody through next week after facing a judge for the first time on seditious conspiracy charges. Meantime, President Biden highlighted his bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed last year, as his other priorities like voting rights stall. It comes as Biden holds his first formal press conference of 2022 at the White House next week. Plus, Americans will be able to order free rapid Covid tests through a new government website starting Wednesday. And a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain across the U.S. over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.Jan. 15, 2022