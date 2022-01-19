NY AG takes action against Trump family

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to force former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to comply with the investigation into the family’s business practices. Daniel Goldman weighs in.
Jan. 19, 2022 Read More
