IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Special master in Mar-a-Lago docs case voided

    04:08

  • Outrage intensifies after Kanye’s antisemitic interview

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Nobel Peace Prize winner’s warning for our democracy

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: “Carol of the Bells”

    03:08

  • The Last Thing: Who run the world?

    02:02

  • House passes bill to avert rail strike

    06:53

  • New generation of Democratic leadership

    03:49

  • The Last Thing: Gaslighting

    02:15

  • GOP to conduct “autopsy” of midterms

    09:10

  • Oath Keepers leader guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:07

  • The Last Thing: Team Rubicon

    02:12

  • Trump dinner guest draws major backlash

    02:35

  • FTX’s influence on lawmakers & regulators

    06:54

  • The Last Thing: Thank you, Dr. Fauci

    01:37

  • “The Divided Dial”

    07:40

  • Trump dealt blow in tax records case

    02:23

  • The Last Thing: Remembering those lost

    02:08

  • Trump’s legal issues mount

    08:21

  • Deadly shooting in Colorado Springs nightclub

    04:52

  • Friday Nightcap: CEOs behaving badly

    07:34

11th Hour

Nobel Peace Prize winner’s warning for our democracy

08:07

One of the Philippines’ most prominent journalists has witnessed the rise of authoritarianism and the impact of disinformation firsthand. Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa tells us how much danger the U.S. is in and how to stand up to a dictator. Dec. 2, 2022

  • Special master in Mar-a-Lago docs case voided

    04:08

  • Outrage intensifies after Kanye’s antisemitic interview

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Nobel Peace Prize winner’s warning for our democracy

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: “Carol of the Bells”

    03:08

  • The Last Thing: Who run the world?

    02:02

  • House passes bill to avert rail strike

    06:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All