Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump
May 23, 202404:17
11th Hour

Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump

04:17

Trump's former political rival weighed in on the 2024 race during her first public appearance since ending her campaign. Despite no longer being in the race, Haley has garnered significant votes in recent state primaries. She urged Trump to reach out to her supporters and not just assume they will support him. Robert Gibbs and Matthew Dowd break it down.May 23, 2024

