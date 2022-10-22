IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NFL concussion protocol

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    Countdown to midterms

    10:04

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    05:14

  • The Last Thing: Spirit day

    02:26

  • Future of the GOP: Party of election deniers?

    09:40

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6th cmte. subpoena

    02:38

  • The Last Thing: A fitting tribute

    03:00

  • One-on-one with Jon Meacham

    08:01

  • Judge: Trump knew voter fraud claims were false

    03:18

  • The Last Thing: Women on Wikipedia

    02:24

  • One-on-one with Kyle Spencer

    05:53

  • “Complicated” economy grabs midterm focus

    09:28

  • Democracy & more on the 2022 ballot

    09:25

  • Report: Trump’s Secret Service grift

    04:28

  • Warnock, Walker square off in GA Senate debate

    07:45

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6th subpoena

    03:57

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    04:02

  • Trump legal troubles mount

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    07:17

  • The Last Thing: Help is on the way

    01:31

11th Hour

NFL concussion protocol

07:05

As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns to the field on Sunday, his controversial concussion sparks concerns about player safety. We talk about it all with our Friday night panel. Pete Dominick, Hayes Brown, Jonathan Greenblatt and Stephanie Gosk join.Oct. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NFL concussion protocol

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    Countdown to midterms

    10:04

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    05:14

  • The Last Thing: Spirit day

    02:26

  • Future of the GOP: Party of election deniers?

    09:40

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6th cmte. subpoena

    02:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All