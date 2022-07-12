Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors02:52
New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack09:12
Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder05:39
Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder06:53
- Now Playing
Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups03:28
- UP NEXT
Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon06:52
Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says08:25
Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’10:06
Steve Bannon’s legal strategy eviscerated ahead of contempt trial05:36
MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot.05:05
Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence08:19
Proud Boys to Take Center Stage17:05
What to expect from Jan. 6 hearing #710:00
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists06:05
Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’08:01
Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday01:50
Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world04:28
Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured08:05
Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general06:22
Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.06:09
Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors02:52
New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack09:12
Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder05:39
Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder06:53
- Now Playing
Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups03:28
- UP NEXT
Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon06:52
Play All