11th Hour

Newly leaked McCarthy tapes

03:38

New audio tapes show harsh words from Rep. McCarthy condemning former Pres. Trump after the Capitol attack. It comes as Trump’s eldest son testifies before the Jan. 6th committee. And protests continue over the leaked draft Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade.May 5, 2022

