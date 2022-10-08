IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal 

A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022

