    New trove of Meadows texts released

11th Hour

New trove of Meadows texts released

A new batch of Mark Meadows’ text messages reveal how closely he worked with Fox News host Sean Hannity to push Trump’s big lie. Meantime, a judge rejected the former President’s bid to end a $10k daily fine in the NY attorney general's investigation.April 30, 2022

