    New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit

11th Hour

New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit

A new trove of documents in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News shed light on what was going on inside the network after the 2020 election. One of the key findings reveals Rupert Murdoch was worried hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham “went too far” in pushing debunked fraud claims.March 8, 2023

    New texts, emails & testimony released in Fox lawsuit

