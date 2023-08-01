New signs DOJ, Fulton Co. DA closing in on possible Trump charges

The Last Thing: Waves of strength02:03
Conflict of interest concerns over Trump legal payments07:45
- Now Playing
New signs DOJ, Fulton Co. DA closing in on possible Trump charges02:31
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: A little step forward03:01
GOP hopefuls ignore new Trump charges in Iowa11:08
Trump vows to stay in 2024 presidential race03:27
Politics of Trump’s superseding indictment07:01
DOJ files superseding indictment against Trump03:07
The Last Thing: Nothing compares to her02:08
One-on-One with Miles Taylor06:38
Hunter Biden plea deal derailed04:38
The Last Thing: 'The good, the bad, and the truth'03:01
Elon Musk’s big plans for 'X'04:53
Awaiting grand jury decision in DOJ election probe02:38
The Last Thing: Is it just me?01:24
Awaiting next moves in DOJ’s election interference probe02:55
Student journalism sparks change at Stanford05:10
The Last Thing: 'Here Lies Love'01:44
Russia ramps up attacks on Ukrainian ports05:33
16 charged in 2020 'fake electors' scheme in Michigan04:43
The Last Thing: Waves of strength02:03
Conflict of interest concerns over Trump legal payments07:45
- Now Playing
New signs DOJ, Fulton Co. DA closing in on possible Trump charges02:31
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: A little step forward03:01
GOP hopefuls ignore new Trump charges in Iowa11:08
Trump vows to stay in 2024 presidential race03:27
Play All