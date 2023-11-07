IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Israel intensifies its offensive against Hamas

    07:11
    New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states

    09:14
    Donald Trump testifies in his civil fraud trial

    02:32

  The Last Thing: Guerilla Tacos

    02:02

  Student Roundtable: Antisemitism on college campuses

    18:07

  "Heck yeah": Neal Katyal wants case to boot Trump off ballot

    03:18

  'Stupid' 'Insulting' 'Dangerous': U.S. Vet hammers GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville

    05:39

  The Last Thing: Be a hero

    03:12

  FTX founder found guilty on all counts in NY criminal trial

    07:56

  Don Jr. and Eric Trump testify in New York civil fraud case

    02:29

  One-on-One with Henry Winkler

    05:58

  Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 'We just need the House to sober up'

    08:00

  Trump's eldest son testifies in NY fraud trial

    03:06

  The Last Thing: Happy Halloween!

    01:00

  Speaker Johnson weaponizes Israel emergency funding

    06:22

  Israel's forces push deeper into Gaza as airstrike hits refugee camp

    04:18

  Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial

    04:37

  Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order in Trump's federal election interference case

    06:16

  The IDF pushes deeper into Gaza, rescues hostage held by Hamas

    02:48

  Heavy and sustained bombardment at Israel-Gaza border

    05:41

11th Hour

New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states

09:14

One year out from Election Day 2024, a New York Times/Siena poll shows President Biden trailing former President Trump in most key battleground states. Mark McKinnon and Robert Gibbs join to break down what’s at stake in a potential 2024 faceoff. Nov. 7, 2023

