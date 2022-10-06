IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

New legal setback for Trump

02:44

A court agreed to speed up the Justice Department’s appeal in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case. Meantime, Pres. Biden and Florida Gov. DeSantis put politics aside during a tour surveying Hurricane Ian’s damage. Plus, OPEC agrees to cut production, which could send gas and oil prices higher again.Oct. 6, 2022

