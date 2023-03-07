IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

New lawsuit takes on TX abortion ban

09:20

A near-total abortion ban in Texas left one woman with a near-death experience. Now, she and others have filed a new lawsuit believed to be the first legal action from pregnant women since Roe was overturned. Maria Teresa Kumar weighs in on that and the ongoing battle over access to abortion pills.March 7, 2023

