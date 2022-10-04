IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New information in welfare scheme linked to Brett Favre

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s lawyer refused his request to say all documents returned

    03:24

  • Recap of the week

    12:31

  • January 6th Cmte. reveals more about next hearing

    01:32

  • The Last Thing: Look for the helpers

    02:34

  • Florida faces insurance crisis

    07:36

  • Jan. 6th cmte. questions Ginni Thomas

    05:11

  • Man, 91-year-old mother 'trapped' on 22nd floor of Fort Myers, Fla. high-rise due to Hurricane Ian

    03:39

  • Text of new Congressional stock ban released

    06:16

  • The Last Thing: Lizzo Plays History

    01:41

  • Next 1/6 hearing postponed due to storm

    02:18

  • The Last Thing: Rappers’ delight

    02:40

  • Sedition trial for Oath Keepers leader to begin

    05:04

  • Report: Roger Stone documentary may be used at 1/6 hearing

    02:26

  • A major news week in recap

    09:51

  • Trump faces serious new legal challenges

    03:45

  • The Last Thing: Disaster in Puerto Rico

    02:25

  • Trump blames banks for not catching inflated valuations

    07:17

  • Special Master’s new demands for Trump team

    02:51

  • The Last Thing: Protecting our democracy

    02:35

11th Hour

New information in welfare scheme linked to Brett Favre

08:21

Axios is reporting the former NFL quarterback hired former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, as new texts show the University of Southern Mississippi was concerned about the grant funded volleyball facility he proposed. Mississippi Today reporter, Anna Wolfe breaks down her new reporting.Oct. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New information in welfare scheme linked to Brett Favre

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s lawyer refused his request to say all documents returned

    03:24

  • Recap of the week

    12:31

  • January 6th Cmte. reveals more about next hearing

    01:32

  • The Last Thing: Look for the helpers

    02:34

  • Florida faces insurance crisis

    07:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All