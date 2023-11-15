IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New hope for treating veterans with PTSD

    06:17
11th Hour

New hope for treating veterans with PTSD

06:17

Veterans who sacrifice their lives to keep Americans safe can face an even greater challenge when they return home – PTSD. Now, researchers say a psychedelic drug could be the solution. NBC correspondent Harry Smith joins.Nov. 15, 2023

