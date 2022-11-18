IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

New documentary follows Falwell family scandal

The new documentary “God Forbid” explores the high-profile affair involving prominent evangelical couple Becki Falwell & Jerry Falwell Jr. Director Billy Corben and religious studies professor Anthea Butler talk about the scandal and the religious influence on politics.Nov. 18, 2022

